THE Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman has expressed his commitment toward addressing the challenges in the power sector. Mamman, an engineer by profession said this on assumption of office on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister of State Power, Mr Goddy Jedi-Agba also assumed duty alongside Mamman.

“I need not remind you of the challenges ahead of us as a ministry at this crucial level of our socio-political development as a nation.

“You may agree that power is not only the central nervous system but also the indispensable vehicle for the delivery of all government policies as they relate to the social, economic and industrial development of any country.

“I am not unaware of the fact that the quest for an effective and efficient power sector in our nation has been unending pain to Nigerians.

“You may also agree that the issues arising from our action and inaction as a ministry have remained on the front burners of the country’s endless and boring discourse on our failure as a nation,” he said.

According to him, there is no reason why we cannot change this despicable and miserable narrative.

“This is what Nigerians expect from us as we begin this new journey. We must therefore brace up to face this challenge.

“But I can assure you of my diligence and sense of commitment. I intend to apply myself totally to this assignment in order to justify the confidence of my President.

“And by extension all Nigerians that have entrusted me this rare opportunity,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Louis Edozien pledged the support and commitment of the staff to ensure that they succeed in their assigned task.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mamman who hails from Taraba was born on Feb. 2, 1958.

He obtained his Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Electronics from Kaduna Polytechnic in 1988 and an MBA from Bayero University, Kano in 2015.

He started work as a teacher in Technical School Mubi, Adamawa in 1981 and transferred his service to the newly created Taraba state in 1992.

He rose to the rank of Assistant Director in the Ministry of Works in the state before retiring in 2002. He has since become a full time businessman and politician

Mr Godwin Jedy -Agba, the minister of state was born on Aug. 20, 1958 and hails from Cross River

He obtained a degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1983, and a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, 1989.

Jedy -Agba started work as an Administrative Officer in the then Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT.

In 1993, he joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and rose to the rank of Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, NNPC and retired in 2014 to join politics. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT |

