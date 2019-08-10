Some electricity consumers in Enugu State, have expressed joy over the installation of pre-paid meters in their premises by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) after 10 days of payment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday that the feat was made possible by the ongoing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme initiated by the Federal Government.

The scheme is being coordinated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Mr David Uchendu of Fidelity Estate, Enugu, whose single-phase meter was successfully installed, told NAN that he was happy with the development having made some attempts to get pre-paid meter previously but failed.

“I feel a bit excited because I have been paying estimated bills, but with the pre-paid meter we are good, and with what I am seeing, if EEDC continues the installation this way, people will be happy,’’ Uchendu said.

He said that he applied for the meter via the online meter application platform on July 3, and made payment on Aug 7, having received the Demand Note, and “my new pre-paid meter was installed on Aug. 9’’.

Mrs Apolonia Agbata, who reside at Agbani Road, Enugu, whose three-phased meter was installed two days ago, expressed satisfaction on the genuineness of the scheme and the hitch-free process.

“The whole process is transparent and the various officers concerned carried out their jobs forthrightly and timely too,’’ Agbata said.

Okey Ambrose of New GRA, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, said that he was happy that he was able to get his single-phase pre-paid meter within days in Enugu.

Speaking on the ongoing MAP scheme, the Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh said EEDC had been working closely with the two meter providers (Mojec International Limited and Protogy Global Services Limited) to ensure the process remained hitch-free.

Ezeh reiterated that the application was free-of-charge, both for online application which was done though EEDC website (www.enugudisco.com) and the hard copy application which was done at the Customer Service Unit in the 18 district offices of EEDC.

He noted that payment for the meters was to be made into dedicated bank accounts as advised in the Demand Note, and not to any individual or group.

Ezeh, whose company’s activities covered the five South-East states, said: “the single-phase meter goes for N38,841.00, while the three-phase meter goes for N70,409.00. These prices were VAT inclusive.

“In keeping to the MAP scheme and its regulation, customers are to be metered within 10 working days after payment has been made, and from the testimonies of our customers, they are metered in less than four working days after payment.

“We, therefore, encourage customers who are still in doubt of the MAP process to log on to www.enugudisco.com and initiate the process by filling the application form, or visit any district offices to apply for meter,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that the MAP regulation was initiated by the Federal Government in 2018 to help facilitate metering of customers in order to close the existing metering gap in the sector. (NAN)

