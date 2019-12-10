THE Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, has urged stakeholders in the power industry to work together to effectively deliver on their mandate.

Mrs Etore Thomas, Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Power, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the minister made the call in a keynote address at the opening of a two-day retreat organised for directors, chief executives of parastatals and heads of units in the ministry.

The theme of the retreat was ‘Building Synergy for Effective Service Delivery in the Power Sector’.

Mamman said that the theme recognised the specific challenge of coordination and collaboration which needed to be addressed positively if the ministry would make progress.

He said for the ministry to achieve and exceed the huge expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians from it, there was a need for a change of mind-set by the workers.

He urged the meeting to consider how stakeholders could apply or adopt the Federal Government’s approach to effective project delivery as captured in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The minister listed five critical areas stakeholders must strive to synergise on in order to achieve greater results.

He listed the areas to include ensuring electricity market liquidity and sustainability; addressing infrastructural alignment and fast tracking implementation of Federal Government intervention projects.

Others are increased universal access to electricity services and strengthened sector coordination and policy direction.

Also, the Minister of State, Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, said the power sector was the engine room of the economy, which other sectors relied on to engage in the execution of their respective responsibilities.

Jedy-Agba said that the retreat was to address gaps in operations existing between the ministry and its agencies and to establish a good working relationship for the implementation of government policies to achieve desired goals. (NAN)

