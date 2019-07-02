RANTI Omole, Chairman of Radial Circle and Public Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, leads the Nigerian delegation and trade partnership discussions at this year’s Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit, UIOGS.

As the largest oil and gas producer in Africa, benefiting from leading technology, services, thought leaders and best practices – outward looking Nigerian companies have identified Uganda as the latest frontier market to invest in

The 5th Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit is held as an official government led summit on behalf of the Ugandan Parliament and the Office of the Prime Minister.

It acts as its summary meeting of all elements concerning the EACOP heated pipeline project, AGRC refinery consortium, the raft of discoveries in the Albertine Graben and now the second licensing round and bidding.

As a thriving investment destination, Nigerian companies have taken a strong lead in the number of JV partnerships and service contracts awarded over the last five years of major developments in Uganda.

To further this partnership, the Ministry has ensured additional incentive for Nigerian companies to join UIOGS 2019, offering discounted rate to take part in the event’s proceedings

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and UNOC is calling on all international IOC’s, operators, service and technology providers, to convene in Uganda over two days of strategic and technical networking and business development.

