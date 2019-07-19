By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, has expressed its readiness to solve Nigeria’s energy problems through science and research. Eyono Fatai-Williams, general manager, external relations, NLNG, said the gradual transition to cleaner and more reliable energy source has been slow albeit arduous.

She said this is a challenge that all including those of in the private sector must continue to find ways to independently or collaboratively help the public sector to resolve. She noted that the company has initiated well thought out interventions programmes that focus on actualising the aspiration of helping to build a better Nigeria and the Nigeria Prize for Science is one of those initiatives.

Speaking at the business interactive workshop between members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Peter Ngene, winner of the 2018 Nigeria Prize for Science in Lagos, Fatai-Williams said outcomes from that annual competition are increasingly shedding light on how the company can possibly help to solve some of the nation’s problems which include electricity shortage.

Fatai-Williams said in recognition of the need to encourage more work in finding solution to electric power generation in the country, Nigeria LNG using the platform of the science prize competition, last year, encouraged research works on the theme – Innovations in Electric Power Solutions.

“The beautiful result that emerged from that competition is the reason we are here today; to publicise the work among industry players and to inspire interest in harnessing the work for further breakthrough. In October, 2018, Dr. Peter Ngene, was declared winner of the 2018 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science for his entry, ‘Nanostructured metal hydrides for the storage of electric power from renewable energy sources and for explosion prevention in high voltage power transformers.’

“This work stands out for two reasons; first, it deals with electric power generation from renewable energy, which is where the rest of the world is gravitating to. Undoubtedly, Nigeria is richly endowed with the renewables, from sunlight to wind, hydro and even fossils. The second distinction is that the work deals with conservation of electric power, better still storage device. That is another important factor even with the current scenario in our country.

“Our interest is not just in motivating applicable solutions to our society’s problems, but also in promoting public interest in the winning work, to use them to find solution to the nation’s challenges. It is for this reason that Nigeria LNG is delighted at the possible synergy that can evolve from today’s interaction. We believe that this is consistent with the pliant approach that we need to progress the needed advancement,” she said.

Fatai-Williams urged the LCCI and its members that specialised in the power and energy sector to leverage on the reach and diligence of the institute to attract other interested groups in the business community to a business interaction and workshop. She said such interaction would enable them to explore further research or actual trigger investment into actual application of the work by Ngene.

According to her, NLNG chose the LCCI as a viable partner because it is the oldest chamber of commerce in the country. “Recall that last year, we had a similar engagement to promote the Innovations in Malaria Control. That was the theme for 2017 edition of the science prize, which produced 3 outstanding works. That was another effort by Nigeria LNG to support the Federal Government’s efforts to engender a malaria free society.

“We consider engagements like this as unique platforms that can inspire new business opportunities that can improve our society and our economy. That of course aligns with our vision of helping to build a better Nigeria; together, we can achieve it faster.

“In our capacity as the foremost natural gas exporter in the country, helping to power industrialised nations of the world, Nigeria LNG has a vision of being a global LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria. We have been driving that vision through our numerous CSR initiatives across the country and especially in our host community, Bonny Island where we provide over 95 percent stable electric power supply for over a decade now.

“It will be a great achievement if such achievements can be replicated across the country as we believe the country has the resources, but need the industrial will-power by the private sector to make it happen, even if it happens gradually, but steadily. Most of us here may be conversant with the long history of powering from the era of coal to the era of crude product, to hydro-power and most recently, natural gas.”

