THE Anambra State Government has inaugurated two injection substations built by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, in its bid to boost electricity supply in Awka.

The two new power projects are the ABS 7.5MVA and the Agu-Awka 15MVA injection substations.

The 7.5MVA will cover Aroma and Anambra State Secretariat Complex, while the 15MVA at Agu-Awka will cover Mgbakwu, UNIZIK, Ebenebe, Ifite and adjourning areas.

While performing the inauguration ceremony, Willie Obiano, the Governor of Anambra State, said that his administration was deploying huge resources in the electric power sector to promote national economic development.

At the ABS substation, the governor said his administration assisted the EEDC to enhance the economic development of the area.

Obiano emphasized that the projects would ensure about 18 hour’s steady electricity supply to 24 communities in the state.

He noted that he would no longer tolerate vandalism of power infrastructure, stressing that a task force had been set up to arrest those engaged in such acts.

The governor affirmed that the government had given the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, easy access to areas, where people had built structures on power lines.

Okey Nwosu, the Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, of the EEDC, said that substations were designed through the support of the state government to improve electricity supply.

A member of Board of Directors of EEDC, Steve Dike, who lamented the vandalism of its infrastructure, pledged strategic partnership with the Anambra State Government to improve electricity supplies to the communities.

In his remarks, Chike Okonkwo, the Chairman, Anambra State Power Committee, noted that the projects would promote sustainable energy supply.

– June 14, 2019 @ 15:02 GMT |

