THE Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has hired a new electricity bill collection agent to ensure easy payment of electricity bills by customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of PHED’s, Naveen Kapoor, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said the collection agent, On-The-Spot Collection (OTSC), would now collect electricity bill from the company’s customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.

“OTSC, an initiative with proven success in India that has similar energy demands like Nigeria, was conceived by the FEDCO, an Indian technical partner to PHED.

“So, authorised staff will visit customers with Point of Sale machines at their doorsteps for seamless collection of payment, especially for post-paid metered customers.

“PHED has over 513,000 customers and 324,787 active post-paid metered or Non-Maximum Demand customers – which is a huge market for us,” he said in a statement by the company’s Manager of Corporate Communications, John Onyi.

PHED, Kapoor said, took the approach to improve customers’ experience as well as remove gaps to lack of access to payment points by some customers.

According to him, PHED is the first distribution company in the country to introduce the payment system to the nation’s electricity industry market.

“OTSC will ensure compliance with the cashless environment which PHED strives to attain.

“PHED, as a technologically-driven company is always concerned at how best to engender customers satisfaction at all times.

“This, we believe will lead to database improvement through ‘Know Your Customer’ concept as well as increase pay points, motivate workforce and effective process monitoring,” he added.

Kapoor, however, advised customers not to accept receipts without PHED’s logo on it or make use of ATM cards belonging to the company’s collection agents.

He further urged customers not to disclose details of their cards to collection agents as well as transact over unsecured networks.

-NAN

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 14:50 GMT |

