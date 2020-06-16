PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the sack of Marilyn Amobi from office as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc.

Amobi resumed her role as NBET’s managing director in August 2016. She was the second head of the firm after the pioneer head, Rumundaka Wonodi.

However, Amobi was first sacked by the minister last December by Sale Mamman, minister of power, but she was reinstated by the president in January this year.

The president in a memo issued by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the Federation, overruled the sack of Amobi as NBET’s boss and directed that the embattled managing director return to office.

After the return order, NBET was reportedly moved from the Federal Ministry of Power to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

But on Monday, the power minister again announced the dismissal of Amobi, ordering her to hand over to the agency’s new managing director.

Speaking through Aaron Artimas, his special adviser on Media and Communications, the power minister stated that the removal of Amobi was part of the reorganisation process in the sector.

The statement read in part, “In furtherance of the reorganisation/realignments in the power sector, Sale Mamman, minister of power, announces the appointment of a new managing director for the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Plc

