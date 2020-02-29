A company based in Serbia plans to establish an independent power plant with capacity of 200 megawatts in Kano State, an official has said.

The Serbian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Djura Likar disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to officials of Kano State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) in Kano on Saturday.

He said the plant which would be established under a private partnership Initiative, would boost power supply in the state, especially in the industrial areas of the state.

Likar said under the arrangement, the company would provide 50 per cent of the total cost of the project while the Kano state government and interested individuals would each contribute 25 per cent.

According to him, the power plant when completed will enhance power supply to some of the industries that have been out of operations due to inadequate power supply.

He expressed the commitment of the Serbian government to promote economic cooperation between the two countries and calls on the Nigerian government to hasten the reopening of its embassy in Serbia.

“The Serbian government is ready to promote economic cooperation between the two countries because the two countries have greater potential which will be beneficial to both countries,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the chamber, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar expressed readiness of the chamber to attend the forthcoming Trade Fair in Serbia with a view to meeting businessmen and women from across Europe.

“We are ready to attend the fair on annual basis in order to showcase Nigeria’s agricultural products and services as well as to meet with various investors from across Europe and other parts of the globe,” he said.

He called on the Serbian government to support Kano state in the area of energy to enhance power supply in the state.

NAN reports that the ambassador was in company of Alhaji Farouk Adamu-Aliyu, the Serbian honorary Consul. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)