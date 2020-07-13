IN a bid to support the government’s effort in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Siemens Energy Limited has made donations of SARS- COV 2 RT PCR test kits and personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves to the Lagos State Government.

In the wake of this unprecedented health crisis, the contribution of these vital supplies reiterates the company’s drive to support the government and aid the global fight against the pandemic.

Representatives of Siemens Energy, Oladayo Orolu, Head, Business Development and Government Affairs, and Titilola Taiwo, Communications Manager, on Monday, July 6, 2020 presented the items to the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Receiving the items on behalf of NCDC, Olajumoke Babatunde, Head of Unit, NCDC Lagos Office appreciated the kind gesture by Siemens and expressed her gratitude. Also, present to receive the items for the Lagos State Government, LASG, was the warehouse manager, Jide Razak.

Acknowledging the donation, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, NCDC, stated, “We are deeply grateful for your generous donation to support the COVID-19 national response. These would greatly support the ongoing efforts towards achieving our national COVID-19 testing strategy.”

Commenting on what the initiative means to Siemens, the CEO, Siemens Energy Limited, Onyeche Tifase said, “Siemens has a longstanding commitment to Nigeria and we believe that as a private entity we have a role to play to consistently support governments and societies where we operate.

In this crucial time, we are playing our part to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria by providing essential materials to support our government and those at the front lines.”

“Also, we cannot but commend our medical community and other workers on the front line for their sacrifice during this time. As Nigerians we need to take individual responsibility and play our part to flatten the curve by practising social distancing and adhering to the directives given by the government and health bodies,” she added.

The Head, Business Development and Government Relations, Siemens Energy Limited, Oladayo Orolu said, “The testing kits and medical PPEs presented are aimed at complementing the commendable effort of the government in the fight against COVID-19 and to ensure that the healthcare community gets the adequate support they require in this trying time. Our goal is to support the government’s efforts to expand testing capacity and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

Since the entry into the Nigerian market 50 years ago in 1970, Siemens has consistently leveraged their expertise to impact Nigeria through various partnerships and initiatives focused on creating societal, economic and environmental contributions.

Jul. 13, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT

