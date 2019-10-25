GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has challenged Nigerian universities to utilize the abundant solar energy resources in the country towards creating employment and enhancing institutional revenue.

Tambuwal stated this at the 14th Annual retreat and 67th Business Meeting of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU), on Thursday in Sokoto.

The retreat had as its theme: Benchmarking the Nigerian Universities to Achieve Global Competitiveness.

He called on universities to develop strategic ways of using solar energy resourses for productive means.

According to him, businesses and other corporate entities using solar energy would be able to channel resources toward enhancing the wellbeing of Nigerians and boosting institutional income.

He commended universities for improving the quality of education and sued for sustenance for the benefit of the society.

In his keynote address, the acting Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, called for concerted efforts against all forms of corruption.

Magu, represented by an official of the commission, Dr Aminu Gusau, said in a paper on “Strengthening Educational Academic Integrity, Roles of University Administrators” that education was a dynamic mechanism for societal and individual progress.

” Wide disparity among nations is largely a function of quality education being offered by educational institutions.

” Is the same educational institutions across the nation that varies the quality of education offered, as quality education leads to positive societal developments,” Magu said.

According to him, universities being the citadel of learning, should be corruption free.

He stated that corruption and indiscipline in society were traceable to the crises facing the academic institutions.

The EFCC boss harped on prudence, integrity and transparent dealings among university managers as a means of producing competent hands that would transform the nation to greater hights.

He cautioned against the dangers of corruption, which he described as gaining favour or advantages through illegal means, which were capable of retarding national growth.

Magu, therefore, assured maximum cooperation and support to universities and other institutions in facilitating corruption free environment and producing quality graduates that would contribute to national development.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Sokoto State University, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, commended ARNU for organizing the event and urged it to uphold integrity and good ethics for prosperity.

ARNU Chairman, Mr John Nnabuihe, said the event was an annual exercise where university Registrars brainstorm on ways to strenthen administrative activities as well as profer solutions to emerging challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 170 Registrars from various universities across the country converged on Sokoto for the event.

