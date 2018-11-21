The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on Wednesday said that about six faulty transformers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have put over 200,000 customers in darkness in Edo.

Mrs Funke Osibodu, the Managing Director of BEDC, told newsmen in Benin that the six outstanding TCN failed transformers have yet to be repaired.

Osibodu said the delay in repairing the transformers was affecting the services to about 200,000 customers, resulting in the inability to supply close to 100MW of power.

She listed the faulty transformers to include a 60MVA TS T22 at Effurun, another 60MVA transformer T23 at Benin TCN, Earthing 40MVA TF1 at Okada and a 40MVA TF at Okene, among others.

“We are presently experiencing disruption in power supply to some areas in Benin, caused by the recent failed 60MVA power transformer T23 used by the TCN to wheel electricity to major feeders in Benin.

“This has affected Evbuotubu, Oliha, Uwelu, Ikpoba dam, Okhoro, Upper Lawani and part of the GRA (Oko and Irhirihi areas) in the state where there has been a total blackout.

“Upper Sakponba, Nekpenekpen, Idogbo, Ekae, Andrew Wilson and some parts of GRA, Etete and Ugbowo are just getting partial services,’’ she said.

According to her, the disruption occurred on Nov. 7, 2018 when the BEDC maintenance crew was clearing shrubs close to the substation and a branch fell and tripped the primary and secondary breakers of the T21 60MVA, 132/33KV transformer.

“Unfortunately, one should have expected that the relay setting at the TCN end to stop the impact on the transformer,’’ she said.

Osibodu, however, assured that the management of BEDC was working with TCN to resolve the problems, in order to improve power supply to the affected areas. (NAN)

– Nov. 21, 2018 @ 18:49 GMT |

