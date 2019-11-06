THE successful partnership between UK-based Azuri Technologies, a leading pay-as-you-go solar innovator and Japanese Fortune 500 company Marubeni Corporation has been nominated for a British Business Award, with winners to be announced in Tokyo this week.

The annual British Business Awards held by the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan, recognise the game-changing achievements of British and Japanese companies. Azuri and Marubeni are in the running to lift the 2019 BBA UK-Japan Partnership trophy.

In June 2019, Azuri announced an investment of US$26 million, led by Marubeni. Working together, Marubeni and Azuri are implementing a strategy to deliver affordable, clean energy solutions to millions across sub-Saharan Africa. In sub Saharan Africa, over 600 million people still lack access to the grid.

“The energy market globally is in a period of rapid change and innovators such as Azuri are demonstrating how new technology can support or even replace conventional ways of delivering power,” explains Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies.

“The partnership between Azuri and Marubeni is an excellent example of how established businesses and fast-growing technology-based organisations can collaborate to accelerate growth. We are delighted to be nominated.”

Commenting on the nomination, Yuji Sato, Marubeni General Manager, Power Business Division said: “While many energy businesses are focusing on delivering established technologies, Marubeni is exploring how new technology can provide a disruptive shift in the global energy market. Azuri is at the forefront of this transition and provides a front seat view of these new markets as they develop.”

The nomination highlights the synergy between Azuri’s and Marubeni’s long-term vision for renewable energy and its role in providing life-changing, clean technology which is affordable to low-income rural households in Africa who currently are forced to spend a disproportionate amount of family income on harmful alternatives to light and power homes.

Since launching in 2012, Azuri has become one of the leading providers of life changing pay-as-you-go solar power lighting and TV systems, operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

The nomination is the latest recognition in a long list for Azuri, including being named as the 42nd fastest growing technology business in the UK by The Sunday Times newspaper in September 2019.

– Nov. 6, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

