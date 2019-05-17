PROF. Benjamin Ozumba, Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), on Friday said that the 100 KVA Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) gas plant recently installed in the university would meet the institution’s energy need.

Ozumba said this in Nsukka during a special convocation of the university in which 614 postgraduates were awarded doctorate degrees while Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, was awarded honorary doctorate degree.

He said the university’s present energy need was 3 megawatts of electricity and with 12 RDF gas plant of 250 KVA, the university would enjoy 24-hour steady power supply.

“The project is to enable UNN to generate its own electricity with organic waste.

“It has been estimated that 3 megawatts is the energy need of UNN; so, with 12 250kva of RDF gas plant, the university will enjoy 24 hours electricity supply.

“This record-breaking innovation will not only transform UNN, but the country in general,” he said.

Ozumba noted that the special convocation was part of activities to end his tenure which would terminate on June 14.

He said that the CBN governor was awarded honorary doctorate degree because of his outstanding performance in the recovery of Nigeria’s economy from economic recession.

“The topic of the CBN lecture today is: “From Recession to Growth, the Story of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery.”

The vice-chancellor described Emefiele as a consummate banker and global player in the world of banking.

“Emefiele is chosen as lecturer for this topic because he is the best to tell the story of Nigeria’s economic recovery, after excruciating experience of recession,” he said.

Ozumba said that his administration had moved the university forward, adding that the institution had been listed by Google Scholar citation as the best in the country as well as one of the best in the world.

Chief Mike Olorunfemi, UNN’s Governing Council Chairman, said at the occasion that the choice of Emefiele for the honorary degree award was on merit, based on his avalanche of contributions to human development, research and knowledge, especially in banking industry.

“UNN welcomes the CBN governor home as a worthy ambassador of the university, who have contributed nationally as well as in the world economy.”

Olorunfemi commended the outgoing vice-chancellor for numerous achievements of his administration, hoping that Ozumba’s successor would consolidate and improve on his achievements.

Responding shortly after being conferred with honorary doctorate degree of Business Administration, Emefiele urged Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods to create more employment as well as increase the country’s foreign exchange.

The CBN governor expressed appreciation to UNN for finding him worthy of the award. (NAN)

– May 17, 2019 @ 19:17 GMT |

