UPWING Energy, an artificial lift technology company, has announced the issuance of 10 new patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patents cover the proprietary design features utilized in the company’s downhole rotating tools and its proprietary methods used to increase hydrocarbon production and recovery.

Upwing Energy has made new technology inventions in downhole rotating devices, including its Subsurface Compressor System, SCS, a high-speed downhole compressor system, and its Magnetic Drive System, MDS, a reliable and retrievable drive system for downhole pumps.

“The newly issued patents are an important part of our intellectual property portfolio and validate our team’s advanced engineering design proficiency and deep knowledge of downhole rotating technologies,” said Herman Artinian, President and CEO of Upwing Energy. “The issuance of these patents will pave the way for the commercialization of our disruptive downhole artificial lift technologies.”

Eight of the new patents protect certain aspects of Upwing’s downhole technologies, including high-speed motor drives, seal-less downhole systems, thrust load support systems, active magnetic controls, magnetic couplings and electric machine isolation, which underpin key elements of the SCS and MDS downhole artificial lift systems.

One unique technology covered is an Upwing-developed small, highly reliable velocity sensor system that can be used to measure vibration within a rotating downhole tool. This sensor, developed for use with Upwing passive magnetic bearings, offers direct measurement of pump dynamics and can be placed anywhere in the tool, including the pump stages.

The other two new patents cover Upwing’s optimized tool configurations for downhole applications specific to SCS and MDS. One patent covers Upwing’s downhole blower system that utilizes a highly efficient passive magnetic bearing system, offering an unsealed lubrication-free bearing system for increased reliability and operating life. The other patent covers an advanced, high-efficiency electric motor configuration suited for flooded operation and applicable for downhole electrical submersible pump systems.

Upwing Energy has exclusively licensed core technology patents from Calnetix Technologies and has filed its own system-level and application-related patents for downhole rotating devices. Upwing Energy currently holds 23 U.S. patents and has filed 47 U.S. and 28 foreign patent applications to date.

