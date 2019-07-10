HUNDREDS of protesting workers in Yola on Wednesday stormed the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), to protest poor condition of service and power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the company is responsible for electricity supply to Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno states.

The protesting workers who shutdown commercial activities of the company, also threatened to shutdown electricity supply to the four states if their grievances were not address by 12 am on Thursday.

Addressing the journalists, the Deputy President General (North) of the Senior Staff of Electricity and Allied Company (SSAEAC), Comrade Nasiru Dembo said due to lack of condition of service the company have sacked a number of staff and many have been denied promotion and annual increment.

“Enough is enough. We warned the management almost five times and have written to the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Director of Labour who mediated almost three times including giving ultimatum.

“So, Organised Labour in the Power Sector made up of Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company and National Union of Electricity Employees, decided to shutdown the commercial activities of YEDC.

“Tomorrow by 12 am we are going to shutdown the whole system.

“I want to appeal to all our customers under YEDC in Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states to bear with us; any of our customer that stockpiled perishable items should look at alternative way of preserving the items,” Dembo said.

Other allegations listed by the union leader included lack of working equipment and collection of illegal allowance by the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Mustafa Umara.

Reacting to some of the issues raised, the Senior Corporate Communication Officer of YEDC, Mr Kingsley Nkemneme, said that the company was not a private one but under the Federal Ministry of Power who appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive.

“There is going to be a board meeting (tomorrow) on Thursday, which has been communicated to the union and one of the key issues to be discussed at the board meeting is the issue of condition of service,” Nkemneme said.

On the collection of illegal fees by the managing director, Nkemneme said series of petitions had been written against him, to the anti-graft agency “but as I speak with you, they remain allegations and he has not be questioned.” (NAN)

– July 10, 2019 @ 16:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)