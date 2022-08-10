President Buhari celebrates Baba Adini of Lagos, Sheikh Abou, at 100

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with revered Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdul Hafeez Abou, on his centenary celebration.

He rejoiced with his family members, friends and associates for the mercies of God upon His servant.

President Buhari acknowledged the role of the religious leader in promoting peace, unity and progress among Muslims and their neighbours in Lagos and across the country.

His congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina.

The president also lauded the Baba Adini of Lagos for propagating the truth of the Holy Quran, and relating it to practical life issues, especially on leadership and national development.

According to him, the wise counsel of the scholar provides guidance to political leaders and inspires the youth on the right path to fruitful living and yielding to the will of Almighty God.

He stated that the grace for long life and strength for the Baba Adini could only come from God as reward for piety, humility and living for the good of others and for society

The president joined the Muslim faithful in praying for good health and more strength for the religious leader. (NAN)

