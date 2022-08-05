President Buhari challenges BUA chairman on investments, charity

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, to carry forward his momentum of investments and charitable deeds as he marks his 62nd birthday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman stated that the president gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja in a congratulatory message to the President of BUA Group of Companies.

The president lauded the efforts of Rabi’u and other leading citizens in giving the country a good name at home and abroad.

“Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, the family traditions of business, scholarship and charitable work,’’ the president noted.

He stressed that he cherished the businessman’s compassion and concern for the weakest citizen.

“You are a steadfast champion of the poor and the marginalised and your charitable efforts will continue to inspire fellow citizens,’’ President Buhari observed. (NAN)

