Pretty Mike storms event with ‘fake’ bishops￼

POPULAR Lagos-based socialite, Eze-Nwalie Nwogu aka Pretty Mike has been spotted at an event in the company of ‘fake’ bishops.

The supposed 6-man entourage included five men and a female who walked immediately behind the social media celebrity cladded in priestly robes.

In the viral video, the supposed bishops kept avoiding the camera when someone asked where they were from and their parishes.

Posting the video via his Instagram page, the controversial businessman warned against vote selling and ballot box looting.

He urged the ‘lazy’ youths not to sell their votes but saddle themselves with the responsibility of delivering the nation from bondage in the forthcoming general elections.

He tweeted: “Our fathers chose to believe and accept there lies,Most of ur fathers were the foundation of Vote selling and ballot box looting, enough of who is to blame…

“#2023 Let’s be the generation of Lazy Youths that will deliver this nation from Bondage #DontSellYourVote #DrPrettyMike.”

-The Nation

KN