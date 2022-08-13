Principal urges FGGC graduands to be good ambassadors 

THE Principal of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Dasoye Opute, has urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school while venturing into a new era of their lives.

Opute said this during the graduation ceremony of 2021/2022 students on Saturday in Ikot Ibio Itong, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school graduated 274 students and the theme of the event was “Dream Big.”

She advised them to be of good character and never to forget all the societal morals, values, and respect for all, inculcated in them while in school.

“Showcase yourselves as good ambassadors of this college and never allow selfish interest to tarnish the good image and good values we have instilled in you.

“I urge you not to be afraid of becoming great because accomplishment is determined by the challenges we face,” Opute said.

Opute said that as a competitive school, the students had shown great commitment to their education, adding that their performances in their examinations were incredible.

She urged the students not to allow laziness to cripple and stop them from striving for the best as they were about venturing into institutions of higher learning, stressing that learning was a continuous process.

“The precious thing in life is to keep your minds young. So, my dear girls, I urge you to keep learning and strive for the best as you launch into a new era of your lives,” she advised.

In her remarks, the Acting Chairman of Mkpat Enin LGA, Ms. Mercy Bassey, tasked the students to exhibit good behaviours wherever they were, adding that their characters would act as signposts that would either make or mar the college.

Responding on behalf of the students, the best graduating student, Miss Aniedi John, thanked God for excelling in her academics, even when serving as Assistant Senior Prefect

John advised others to always be careful of the friends they kept around them, adding that friends could help and also destroy at the same time.

The Senior Prefect of the college, Miss Jessica Ekwere, urged the Junior students of the college to be studious and optimistic and stay away from negative influences. (NAN)

