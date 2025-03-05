Prof. Ngozi Odu did not resign as deputy governor of Rivers State

Wed, Mar 5, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Africa 

PROF. Ngozi Odu, deputy governor of Rivers State, has described as malicious speculation social media reports that she has resigned from office

A statement released today the media in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 5, by Owupele Benebo, media aide to the deputy governor, dismissed the reports as fake, misleading and baseless claim. 

The statement affirmed that Odu is still the deputy governor who is committed to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. 

The statement followed reports that political forces against the government of Rivers State have been pressurising the deputy governor to resign. The deputy governor was quoted in the statement that she neither resigned not have any intention to do so. 

Part of the statement reads; “The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has resigned.”

“Contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the governor in his efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

“Her exemplary leadership and expertise remain invaluable to the administration, and she is unwavering in her commitment to His Excellency, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara.”

A.I

March 5, 2025

Tags: Prof. Ngozi Odu


