Prof. Okigbo heads Peter Obi’s communication campaign

PROFESSOR Charles Okigbo has been named, head of communication Peter Obi’s campaign.

Okigbo is passionate about teaching strategic communication, advertising, public relations, and mixed-methods social research to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as professionals in communication, education, nonprofit organizations, and government service.

He is professor emeritus of strategic communication at North Dakota State University (USA), where he conducts research on media coverage of elections, strategic fundraising in higher education, and the processes for leadership development and social change.

He had been Registrar of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Vice President of ORBICOM, The UNESCO Think Tank at the University of Quebec, Montréal, Canada, and the Executive Coordinator of the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Okigbo had taught fulltime or part time at the University of Nigeria, University of Lagos.

