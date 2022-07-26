THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday, urged the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members in Gombe State to promote national unity and development through social media platforms.

The Director-General (DG) of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, made the call at the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area, while declaring opened the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course.

Fadah said corps members were expected to work towards achieving the purpose for which the scheme was established.

According to him, one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration.

“I urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes.

“Instead, deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development,” the DG said.

Fadah, who was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, State Coordinator, NYSC, also urged corps members to shun cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He urged them to maintain high level of discipline and remain compliant with the camp rules and regulations.

In the area of security, Fadah said: “You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 910 corps members, comprising 617 males and 293 females were sworn-in for the orientation course. (NAN)

A.I