Proprietor advises students to build on teachings, moral values

THE Director of Strong Tower Academy, Ikorodu, Mr Lekan Owodunni, has charged graduands of the school to build on the teachings and moral education acquired in the school as they progress in their education and career.

Owodunni gave the advice during the Valedictory Service of 65 students in the 2022 Set which held on Saturday in Lagos.

“We have impacted good morals and teachings in foundational knowledge of these students and provided them with proper materials to grow, of which we advise them to live on.

“Also, the two key words we are leaving them with are obedience and diligence. They are equally expected to build on them in the next stage of their academic pursuit.

“These processes are very important as they will go a long way to help them make progress and by extension, you are sure to attract success in life,” he added.

The director, whomnoted that the graduating students recorded good grades in their WAEC result attributed their performance to commitment on the part of students and teaching staff of the school.

Speaking on the sideline, Owodunni commended the Lagos State Ministry of Education for efforts put in place in funding schools.

He, however, urged the ministry to show more interest in private schools and complement their efforts, as the private schools cushion the effects of the workload on public schools.

“They need to see reasons with what we are doing and find a way of helping out. They are our moderators and we renew our licence with them on yearly basis.

“But, they should sometimes come to embark on projects in the private schools as a way of collaborating with them whereby such projects on completion can be attribute to government,” Owodunni said.

Meanwhile, the director declared that there was need for the education sector to live by the sound policies, saying, “if we can stand by the policies, we’ll have the best education in the world”.

Mr Oluwafemi Efunsanya, a parent of one of the graduating students commended the management of Strong Tower Academy.

“It is a standard school and one of the best with qualified teachers in Ikorodu,” he said. (NAN)

