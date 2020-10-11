THE National President of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma has called on states and federal governments to provide adequate security to schools, to protect teachers and students from kidnappers.

Danjuma made the call in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said that the increasing security challenges in the country makes it imperative to make provision of adequate security personnel in schools a priority.

The PTA President noted that schools in rural areas should be given priority as most attacks by bandits were perpetrated on rural communities.

Danjuma also said that schools must adhere to COVID-19 protocols as students resume, to avoid a second wave of coronavirus attack.

He appealed to traditional and religious leaders, Non-govermental organizations and other stakeholders to monitor schools and initiative ways to protect students and teachers in their communities.

Danjuma said that the PTA would collaborate with the

police, civil defence corps, vigilantes and other security services to ensure security of schools nationwide.

“We must support the education of our children and we must join hands toward making them have enabling environment for their studies,” he said.

Danjuna noted that the six months closure of schools due to coronavirus pandemic has caused serious setback to the educational sector, especially young children in rural areas.

He therefore said teachers must commit themselves in leveraging the situation through incisive teaching and revision, to make up for the time lost due to COVID-19.

NAN

Oct. 11, 2020 @ 15:19 GMT

