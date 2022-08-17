JANET Afolabi, the Queen of Apomu Kingdom, has officially flagged off “Initiative to Stop Teenage Pregnancy” at the Alapomu Palace Hall, Apomu.

The initiative is aimed at curbing the rising rate of teenage pregnancy in the community.

According to the problem analysis research carried out by Afolabi, 60 percent of teenage girls in Apomu are either pregnant or has given birth to one or more children.

The research also shows that factors responsible for teenage pregnancy range from poverty, child marriage, excessive consumption of alcohol, access to online pornographic videos, rape, unemployment, lack of sex education, non challant attitude of some parents and inadequate supervision of parents on the lifestyles of teenagers.

The rate of teenage pregnancy has now led to economic, social, psychological and medical challenges. There is increased poverty, street children, malnutrition, VVF, out of school teenagers and unproductive lifestyles.

Worried by this trend, Afolabi decided to embark on the initiative to reduce some of the consequences and dangers of teenage pregnancy.

Speaking at the event, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, urged parents and stakeholders to discourage pre-marital sex, prostitution and undue craze for money.

In her speech, Olori Afolabi said teenage pregnancy was impacting negatively on the educational development of the community.

According to her, the initiative is to sensitize teenagers about the dangers and consequences inherent in early pregnancy and abortions. It is saddening that hundreds of teenage students with great potential have either lost their lives or their vital organs in the process of attempting to terminate unwanted pregnancies.

In her remarks, Christiana Adelabu, Otun Iyalode of Apomuland, said that some parents were contributing to the increase in teenage pregnancy by celebrating their teenage girls, who give birth to children.

This practice, according to her, encourages other teenagers to get pregnant. She, however, encouraged teenage girls to face their education and shun men, adding that, if they are not interested in education they should learn a skill.

To sustain the initiative, Olori Afolabi has set up a Teenage Pregnancy Committee that will take the sensitization campaign to remote areas of Apomu, markets, motor parks, churches, mosques and schools.

A.I