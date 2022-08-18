Raducanu hails Serena as ‘inspirational’ GOAT￼

EMMA Raducanu hailed Serena Williams as ‘the greatest of all time (GOAT)’ after beating her 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter – but the American didn’t stick around to hear her words after making a quick departure from the court.

Williams, 40, stayed on court for a rare loser’s interview after her defeat in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in Canada last week, a day after announcing her retirement.

But on this occasion she made a quick exit, despite organizers in Cincinnati lining up champagne for an on-court ceremony. She also chose not to attend the press conference afterwards.

Raducanu, 19, told the interviewer: “I think we all need to just honor Serena and her amazing career. I’m so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for our careers to cross over.

“Everything that she’s achieved is so inspirational and it was a true honor to share the court with her. “Tonight was a match in my eyes, to be able to play the greatest of all time – who knows how many more opportunities we will get to share the court.”

Raducanu hit just one unforced error in her victory over Williams and intends to take all the momentum she can into her next match against another WTA Tour veteran in Victoria Azarenka.

“I think it’s important to really cherish the wins, because I think that if anything, this year has taught me that the wins don’t come by easily,” said Raducanu, who has struggled with blisters on her hands. “No matter what win that is, it means a lot to any athlete, and I definitely am going to take it in, be really proud of myself.”

-The Nation

KN