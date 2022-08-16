Raila Odinga rejects Kenya’s presidential election result

By Paul Ejime

KENYA’S opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected as “null and void” the national election commission’s results giving deputy president William Ruto victory in the 9th august presidential election.

Addressing his supporters on Tuesday in his first speech after the IEBC proclaimed Ruto president-elect on Monday, Odinga accused head of the electoral commission, IEBC of “blatant disregard of the constitution.”

He said his party would challenge the results in court.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s civil society-led Elections Observation Group (ELOG), has agreed with the IEBC that Ruto won the presidential vote.

The ELOG deployed over 5,000 observers across Kenya’s 47 counties and 290 constituencies.

Below are its final report, observations and recommendations.

Comparison of Official IEBC results with ELOG PVT projections

KN