Rangers International out of Aiteo Cup, after losing to Heartland FC

HEARTLAND Football Club of Owerri on Wednesday in Benin bundled Rangers International FC of Enugu out of the 2022 Aiteo Federation Cup competition.

They beat the Flying Antelopes 8-7 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw at full time to qualify for the round of 16 stage of the competition.

In the round of 32 played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Shedrack Asiegbu put Rangers in the driving seat in the 29th minute.

First half substitute Nonso Nzediegwu drew both sides level in the 65th minute, with the Owerri side largely dominating the second half.

But, after both sides stayed level after the first five kicks each, they went into the shootout’s sudden death stage where goalkeeper Godwin Paul saved Rangers’ eighth kick.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers International are now ending the season empty-handed after a promising start.(NAN)

