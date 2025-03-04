Real Madrid watching Palace's Wharton - Tuesday's gossip

REAL Madrid are watching Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Liverpool to face Joshua Kimmich competition and Bart Verbruggen on Chelsea’s radar.

Real Madrid scouts have checked on England midfielder Adam Wharton since the 21-year-old’s return to first-team action at Crystal Palace. (Mail), external

Inter Milan are emerging as strong rivals to Liverpool for the signing of Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich as the 30-year-old enters the last few months of his contract with Bayern Munich. (Teamtalk), external

Brighton’s Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, 22, is on Chelsea’s radar for a potential summer move. (GiveMeSport), external

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and the 21-year-old Slovenia striker has a release clause that can be activated this summer, which is set to be worth 80m euros (£66m). (Sky Sport Germany), external

Brighton’s Brazil striker Joao Pedro, 23, wants to join Liverpool this summer. (Football Insider), external

Canada forward Jonathan David has turned down Lille’s bid to extend his contract and the 25-year-old is ready to leave the club as a free agent this summer. (Nicolo Schira), external

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to make a decision on the long-term future of England forward Jack Grealish, 29, amid plans for a squad overhaul. (Football Insider)

Liverpool have opened talks with Conor Bradley over a new five-year contract that could see the Northern Ireland right-back, 21, earn a 650% pay rise. (Sun), external

Brentford and Fulham have both expressed an interest in signing Mexico centre-back Johan Vasquez, 26, from Genoa. (GiveMeSport), external

Fulham and Sporting are chasing Greece right-back Georgios Vagiannidis, with Sporting having made Panathinaikos an offer of 10m euros (£8.3m). (Football Insider), external

Germany centre-back Jonathan Tah, 29, will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent at the end of the season. (Nicolo Schira), external

There have been new and positive talks between Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich over a new contract for the Germany winger, 29. (Sky Sport Germany), external

Everton are set to make a raft of key appointments before the end of the season – with a possible overhaul of recruitment and more influence for manager David Moyes. (i paper – subscription required), external

Former Atletico Madrid transfer guru Andrea Berta is believed to be among the potential candidates to replace Edu as Arsenal’s sporting director. (Telegraph – subscription required), external

NWSL club Gotham FC are in advanced talks with Women’s Super League side Manchester United over the proposed loan signing of Brazil forward Geyse, 26. (Guardian) Bbcsport

A.I

March 4, 2025

