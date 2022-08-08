Receptionist, waiter docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.3m

A receptionist, Joy Usher, (a woman) 28 and a waiter, James Omolediho, were on Monday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N7. 3million, belonging to their employer.

Usher and Omolediho who live in, Lekki, Lagos are charged with conspiracy, forgery and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed between January to May 2022 at Eastgate Hotel Ajah, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendants used the hotel POS to defraud the company of N7. 325million.

The prosecutor said that when the hotel account was audited,it was discovered that the value of the POS received was bigger than the received money in the account.

He also said that it was also discovered that the POS machine had been tampered with.

Akeem said that the defendants also forged copies of POS payment receipts of the hotel.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287, 365 and 412 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in likesum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for mention.(NAN)

KN