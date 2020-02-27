THE National Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, has enjoined the residents of Ibadan not to allow anything or anybody to disrupt the pervading peace in the ancient city.

The cleric made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by his Media Aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji.

Wale-Oke, an indigene of Kasumu village in Ibadan, made the appeal on Wednesday while receiving members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), led by its President, Chief Yemi Soladoye, in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PFN chief, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, was also honoured by CCII with an award to commemorate the 30th Ibadan Cultural Festival.

The cleric asserted that but for God, well-meaning individuals and associations, the town would have been enmeshed in serious crisis as a result of the coronation of 21 other obas in the city by the immediate past administration.

“At a point in time, the devil took over and wanted to plunge Ibadan into a serious crisis, but the prayers and concrete efforts of well-meaning individuals and associations saved us from the trouble,” he said.

He pointed out that he, in company with Prelate Sunday Ola-Makinde, met with former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and other stakeholders, in a bid to resolve the logjam.

He, however, commended CCII for its steadfastness in pursuing peace, imploring the body to continue on the path of peace.

“Ibadan is the hub of the state and if its peace is jeopardised, the spiral effect can be dire,” he said.

The bishop then prayed for continuous peaceful existence in the city and the state at large, urging the people to continue to rally round the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Earlier, the CCII president said that the award bestowed on Wale-Oke was aimed at appreciating him for his contributions to the development of Ibadan, Nigeria and the world at large.

According to Soladoye, the council will always work towards the uplift of Ibadan, its people and Oyo state in general.NAN

