2020 HOLY WEEK IN COVID-19 “”STAY-AT-HOME”” – IN PASSION WITH CHRIST(6): Holy Saturday.

Text: Matt. 28:1-10.

Theme: Waiting And Watching In Hope.

By Fr. Chidube Ubili, OP.

1. Yesterday, 10th April 2020, we celebrated Good Friday to mark the the Crucifixion And Death of Jesus. Scripture records many strange events that heralded it: there was darkness over the land(Cf. Matt. 27:45), the temple curtain separating the “holy of holies”(sanctuary) from the people was torn apart; (a sign of the healing of the division and enemity between God and people); earthquakes and tremors and apparitions of dead people of God(Cf. Matt. 27:51-53).

2. The confusion, anxiety and uncertainty triggered by these events instilled FEAR and trepidation on the followers(apostles and disciples) of Jesus. So, they naturally went “”out of sight””. Some personal relations of Jesus and some women of Jerusalem watched from a distance(Cf. Lk. 23:49). That was on Friday, the Day of Preparation for Sabbath(Vs. 54). The women accompanied Joseph of Arimathea to bury Jesus and went back home afterwards, to observe Sabbath the following day, as the Law required(Vs.55-56).

3. The Sabbath Day, therefore, was a Day of “Waiting And Watching” for what next would follow the death of Jesus. The worst had happened and no one was certain of what repercussions it had. But, Divine Providence kept “the light of love for Jesus burning in the hearts” of the women(Mary Magdalene, Mary Cleopas, Salome etc). Hence, early on the First Day of the Week(Sunday), they went to annoint His body with spices. Behold, He had risen(Cf. Matt. 28: 1- 7).

4. We can conveniently infer that either the women didn’t sleep at all; or they cut short their sleep, because they were immersed in the waiting, watching and longing for the “Next Big Thing” after the crucifixion and death. And lo and behold, they saw it – The Resurrection.

—The ancient Christian tradition re-enacts this Waiting and Watching out for the Resurrection on Holy Saturday with a Solemn Vigil – The Easter Vigil.

5. The Solemn Easter Vigil is very unique and special:

—It is the “Mother of all Vigils” because it heralds and ushers in the Resurrection of The Lord.

—With the Vigil, the forty(40)days of Lenten Season ends.

—The Easter Season, the Greatest Christian Festival begins and continues for the next fifty(50)days which terminates at Pentecost.

6. Easter, the Feast of the Resurrection, is a celebration which affirms and highlights that:

—Jesus conquered death, the worst enemy of man(Cf. 1Cor.15:26).

—Jesus is alive.

—Jesus is Lord and Saviour; all sovereignty belongs to Him.

—We, believers in Jesus Christ, and His followers shall conquer death too.

7. The faith and authority in the Name of Jesus, the faith and authority of the Church and the faith and authority for Christian Life flow from the Power of The Resurrection. Hence, the declaration of St. Paul: “”If Christ did not rise from death, then our faith is in vain””(1Cor.15:14).

8. It is on account of The Power of The Resurrection and the authority it confers on us as believers that we pray “”In Jesus Name”” Or “”Through Christ, Our Lord “” to:

—Preach the Gospel.

—Heal the sick.

—Cast out Evil spirits.

—Rebuke unjust and oppressive earthly rulers…

9. By His Resurrection, Jesus Christ is acclaimed as the indisputable “”Universal Lord and Master”” because of all the world religious founders who claimed to be “specially sent on divine mission”, only Him and Him alone died and rose again. The rest died and remained dead for ever and ever..

10. Thus, Easter, The Feast of The Resurrection is great and glorious; very peculiar and unique and found in no other religion except Christianity; thereby making Christianity the “”quintessential religion”” over and above others.

11. In this difficult and painful period of Lock-Down(LD) and Stay-At-Home(SAH) to stem the scourge and scare of COVID-19, we turn our gaze on Jesus, Our Risen Lord and Saviour, waiting and watching in joyful hope for the power of His Resurrection to envelope us.

12. We plead His mercy and love that His glorious power by which He conquered death may:

i. Dispel away the darkness of sin, evil and disease in our lives, evident in the scourge of COVID-19. Amen

ii. Heal and restore all COVID-19 patients to strong health of mind and body. Amen.

iii. Comfort and console all bereaved families and others mourning those killed by COVID-19. Amen.

iv. Grant hope, courage and protection to medical personnel, health workers and others exposed to COVID-19. Amen.

v. Inspire and motivate scientists and all researchers to find an effective cure for COVID-19, sooner than later. Amen.

vi. Grant eternal rest to all those who died by the attack of COVID-19. Amen.

We ask all these in the might Name of The Risen Jesus. AMEN.

– April 11, 2020 @ 8:33 GMT /

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)