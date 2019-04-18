Most Rev. Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, has called for love amongst Nigerians so as to overcome the insecurity challenges and other vices in the country.

Martins said this on Thursday at the Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

”We are in a country where everyone is concerned of his or her own self, that is why we have the issues of ritual killings, kidnapping and all kinds of vices all over the nation.

“It is important to overcome this me, me and myself alone as a nation, so that we can work for common good.

“If the youths allow themselves to be used for evil at this point in time, obviously they are mortgaging their future.

“So, we must let our young people realise that when they allow themselves be used for evil purposes, they are jeopardising their future, the families and indeed the future of the nation. So, our young people should be careful,” he said.

The Archbishop also reminded the country’s leaders that they are not only accountable to the people, but to God.

“We have just gone through an election in this country, some people have been declared as winners, while others are in court for different reasons.

“What we are saying is that those that are sitting on the seat of governance should know that they are accountable not just to the citizens, but also to God.

“So whatever it is that they do that undermines common good in favour of their parochial party, family or personal good will be accountable before God.

“We urge them to recognise the fact that being chosen as a leader is a covenant with the people and God, and whoever breaks the covenant is liable,” he said.

The Archbishop said that Chrism mass gives opportunity for all the priests to renew their vows and their commitment to service as priests.

“It also gives the faithful the opportunity to give thanks to God for the gift of their priesthood, so that all of us can reaffirm our unity to work for the growth of the kingdom of God.

Speaking on the significance of Holy Week, he said it was important as the Church recreates the crucifixion, death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“This week is a very vital week in the Christian calendar because it is a time that we are recreating the last days of Jesus, his crucifixion, his death and resurrection.

“It means that all Christians must ensure the discipline of Lent, the fasting, almsgiving and the prayers should be continued in our lives, so that we can be better renewed and be better instruments in God’s hands.

“But as we await the resurrection of Christ, we should forsake our old ways and we must become new creatures; people who love in a positive way and are ready to work for the common good,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chrism Mass is a public celebration and display of the unity of the bishop with the priests of his diocese and the entire Church community, as members of the Body of Christ.

“It is one of the most holy and solemn Masses celebrated all year, whereby the priests renew their promises to the bishop.

“The three oils blessed by the bishop during the Mass play such an important role in the life of the Church.

“The oil of catechumens is used in the Sacrament of Baptism.

“The oil of the sick is used in the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick.

“The holy chrism oil is used in the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and in Holy Orders for the ordination of priests and bishops,” he said.(NAN)

– Apr. 18, 2019 @ 04:30 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)