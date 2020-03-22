Catholic priest slumps and dies during Mass

A CATHOLIC priest, Rev. Father Cyprian Kooro, has reportedly slumped and died while conducting mass in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said said the morning mass was underway on Sunday at St. Helen Catholic Church, Ogbogoro, when the priest suddenly collapsed.

He said other officials of the church immediately surrounded the priest and rushed him to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH.

Another source from UPTH said he saw them bringing the priest to the hospital adding that he was later pronounced dead.

The health challenges of the priest that made him collapse could not, however, be confirmed.

The source said: “A catholic priest has reportedly slumped and died celebrating mass in Port Harcourt. The priest had slumped after the homily.

“The priest posted to St Helen Catholic Church, Ogbogoro, was immediately rushed to UPTH where he confirmed dead”. – The Nation/News Express

– March 22, 2020 @ 9:20 GMT /

