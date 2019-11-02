The House on the Rock Church in Minna said that it is collaborating with some gospel artists for a praise and worship service to seek God’s intervention in the country’s security and socio-economic challenges.

Resident Pastor of the Church, Pastor Peterock Sadiq, who made this known in Minna on Friday, said the session tagged “Shout” was scheduled for 7pm on Friday to Monday.

“It is a non-denominational service for Christians, Muslims and others to come together to use praise and worship songs to call on God.

“The praise and worship songs is to pray to God to heal Nigeria to enable the country overcome its security and socio-economic challenges,” he said.

He expressed optimism that God would answer his people and show them why he is Good.

“I am sure that the Almighty God will answer us and very soon Nigeria will witness rapid development in all sphere of life,” he said.

The Pastor decried the current challenges facing the nation such as banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, corruption, farmers/herders clashes among others.

“It is not the design of God for Nigeria and Nigerians to go through all these.

“Therefore tonight we are going to break that yoke through praise and worship,” he said.

He said that it was the second edition of the event, adding that nine Gospel artists were being expected from across the country. (NAN)

– Nov. 2, 2019 @ 8:29 GMT |

