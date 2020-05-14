OLUSEGUN Aiyedogbon of Christ Foundation Bible Church in Ilorin on Thursday cautioned Christians against unguarded utterances saying such could stir conflict among people.

Aiyedogbon gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He also urged parents to avoid cursing or calling their children names when they were angry.

The Cleric said that many lives and dreams were cut short because of anger and untamed tongue.

“We can be entangled and held captive by our words. Words that are not thought through before spoken can be a bomb waiting to explode in the future.

“We should weigh our words, speak less and listen more; some people speak too much and end up becoming fools.

“Many times Jesus refused to speak when he was asked some questions in the Bible. He was only trying to tell us that there is wisdom in controlling the tongue.

“So, we must learn to control our tongue especially in anger. When a man talks without caution, he is left without defence because words cannot be withdrawn once spoken.

“Many people have lost their lives and marred their future, nations have been torn apart and families broken with unguarded words and out of anger. We must be very careful.

“Do not curse anyone, especially as a mother or even father; don’t curse your children, it may be the reason the child may never succeed in life.

“Even the Bible says life and death are in the power of the tongue.

“Let us keep speaking positivity to our children, families, friends and the nation especially at this times, for God’s healing,” he said.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT |

