A cleric, Rev. Fr. Augustine Akubue, has enjoined everyone to prepare for eternity by living righteously and shunning sin and evil.

Akubue gave the charge in a homily he delivered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, Ukana in Udi Local Government area, during the burial mass of Mrs Juliet Ugwu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Mrs Juliet Ugwu, 47, who died on Aug. 24, was the wife of Mr Donald Ugwu, a Senior Editor with NAN.

The cleric said that no great thing or journey could be undertaken without preparation, even “as students prepare for examination; those that want to wed prepare for it.”

“Likewise, for us to meet the demand for eternity, we must prepare very well for it through how we live our lives daily.

“Everyday should be lived as if it is our last day on earth.

“Let us keep the fire of holiness, love, righteousness, humility, prayers and fasting burning,’’ he admonished.

Akubue, who is also a Professor of Educational Management, urged the Ugwu family and his in-laws to grief with faith that the deceased is with the Lord in heaven.

“We are here with a heavy and painful heart as humans; but we should grief with faith that on the resurrection day, our sister will arise in Christ.

“There are four things that her death should teach us; first, is that there is time for everything and season for everything under the sun to happen.

“Two, that this world is not our own. Third, her death is reminding us that are still living, that every survival is a postponement of death.

“Fourth, where she has gone now; by the grace of God Almighty, we will be there at the appointed time,’’ he said.

Addressing the Church, Ugwu thanked the officiating priest and other priests that organised the mass.

“I must not fail to thank my in-laws here present, friends, colleagues and well-wishers from Abuja, Onitsha, Enugu and other places for joining us in this period,’’ he said. (NAN)

