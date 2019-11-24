A cleric, Rev Chinedu Eboyi of the Anglican Church of Ascension, Enugu, has charged Christians to always speak the truth and to fight against immoral behaviors in their respective families to engender a better society.

Eboyi made the call while preaching a sermon on Sunday in Enugu.

The cleric lamented that the reason why so many things were going wrong in the society today was traceable to the fact that the church had refused to speak against evil.

“The Church has kept quiet that is why so many wrong things are happening, this is not that we are already in the last days as many have alluded.

“We have neglected and refused to keep to God’s covenants and as children of God, we need to obey and keep to the covenant of God to prosper.

“If a family maintains the covenant of God, as Christians, many generations of such family will reap the fruit of God’s blessings,” he said.

The cleric said that it was the responsibility of parents to train up their children in the way of God.

“If parents, who are Christians are living up to their responsibility, the society will have experienced lesser criminality.

“The Bible says train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” he said.

He buttressed his sermon with quotations from the Holy Book, Proverbs Chapter 22 verse 6 which said, train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it. (NAN)

– Nov. 24, 2019 @ 14:07 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)