Callistus Onaga, catholic bishop of Enugu Diocese, has directed all parishes in the diocese to immediately stop placing holy water at the entrances of the church.

The ban was contained in a statement he released on Saturday, March 21, stating that the action was part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Stating that the ban was necessary because people touch holy water at church entrances to do the sign of the cross on their faces, he urged urged priests to thoroughly wash their hands before distributing Holy Communion as well as avoid touching the tongue of recipients in the process.

He urged church members to constantly wash their hands with antiseptic soap especially after using toilet, counting money, playing with a pet or visiting a sick person to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

He also urged the general public to maintain clean environment and also observe personal hygiene at all times.

Onaga urged priests and religious groups visiting sick persons to exercise greater caution by wearing mouth covers and hand gloves while administering sacrament to them.

He appealed for God’s intervention, adding that more stringent measures might be put in place as the situation developed.

