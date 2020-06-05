CECELIA Ezeilo, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State has called on religious leaders to seek God face over COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Ezeilo made the call when she received cartons of hand sanitiser at the Enugu State Government House from a religious group under the umbrella, Igbo Christian Restoration Assembly (ICRA); South East in Enugu on Friday.

She thanked the religious group for coming to assist in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

”I understand that you are here to handover these cartons of hand sanitiser to the government to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

”The fact that you people feel the pains of your brothers and sisters motivated the move to donate this palliative.

”As we accept this palliative, we also call for your prayers because our hope is only on God to take this pandemic away from the state, Nigeria and the world at large,” the deputy governor said.

In his speech, the National Coordinator of ICRA, Bishop Obi Onubuogu, congratulated the state government for witnessing low case of the pandemic.

”We are here today to present to the state these items in support of the fight against COVID-19.

”ICRA also wish to congratulate the governor and the good people of Enugu state as we celebrate God’s safety and His preserving grace in our state.

”God has been with the state since the outbreak of this global pandemic called COVID-19.

”We are happy with the government for its strategic steps taken in checking the spread of the pandemic which has resulted in very few number recorded cases in the state,” he said.

He said that it was on record that all the cases in the state were imported from outside.

“We thank God also for the treatment and discharge of almost all the recorded cases,’’ he said.

The coordinator said that the group believed in what the state government was doing against the pandemic and to keep people of the state safe.

He said that the group wished to congratulate the members of the state task force led by the deputy governor, saddled with the responsibility of combating the pandemic.

”We enjoin the entire people of the state to continue to cooperate with the state government as we battle this evil pandemic of our time together,’’ Onubuogu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the presentation were, Commissioner for Transport, Mr Matthias Ekweremadu, Chairman House Committee on Information, Mr Jeff Mbah and Executive Secretary to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Nkechi Eneh.

Others were Commissioner for Inter-Ministerial, Mrs Mabel Agbo, Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture, Mr Mike Ogbuekwe, among others.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 18:30 GMT |

