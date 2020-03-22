Ogun State Police Command disclosed that some worship centres in the State complied with the directive banning high density gatherings over COVID- 19 but added that those who gathered on Sunday for service in defiance of the ban were dispersed by its Policemen.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known to The Nation, said that the ban is being enforced statewide but was silent on the particular worship centres where congregants were “dispersed by the Police.”

According to him, no arrest was made on the worshippers but they were only dispersed and asked to go home to observe private worship or prayer.

Hours earlier, the State Police Command had threatened to arrest and prosecute any body or group that violate restrictions and bans on high density gatherings such as churches, mosques, restaurants, cinemas and sports arenas in Ogun.

The ban was imposed on worship centres and other high density gatherings by the Federal and State governments respectively, following the outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country and the measure was taken to manage and contain the spread of the virus in the state and country.

The Police Command advised people to steer clear of gatherings that would attract 50 or more persons, warning that the Police was ready to arrest and prosecute violators of the directive. – The Nation

– Mar. 22, 2020 @ 15:05 GMT |

