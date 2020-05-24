THE Chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Enugu State, Most Rev Christopher Edeh reiterates that observation of all precautionary measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the only way to combat the virus.

Edeh, who is also the Archbishop of Methodist church, Enugu Diocese, said this during a sensitization tagged ‘Wear Your Face Mask’ in Enugu on Sunday.

The cleric urged christian faithful to ensure they wore face masks and maintain physical distancing in public places including churches, markets, offices and other crowded places.

He also advised church leaders not to allow anyone enter worship places without masks, washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

According to him, coronavirus is real and the only way we can fight this evil scourge is by complying to all the hygiene protocols from the federal government and other relevant agencies.

”Please stay at home if you are not on essential duties, wear your face masks when leaving your house and maintain physical distancing as well as washing your hands all the time.

”It’s cheaper and safer to follow the rules than contracting the disease and spending all you have to save your life,” the archbishop said.

The cleric used the occasion to distribute face masks to some churches he visited including Central Methodist Church, Uwani, Baptist Church, New Haven and some Anglican churches in the metropolis.

The CCN comprises Anglican, Methodist, Baptist, Salvation Army, Presbyterian, Qua Iboe and United Evangelical churches.

