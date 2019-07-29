The Association of Catholic Bishops in Africa has advised the continent’s political leaders to put African human and natural resources at the service of development, reconciliation, justice and peace.

They said that this would also lift Africans from poverty and protect them against other social vices.

The bishops under the aegis of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) gave the advice in their resolutions on Sunday in Kampala, Uganda.

It was signed by its president, Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo who is also the Archbishop of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso and a copy made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The resolution from the plenary meeting with the theme: “That they may know Christ and have life in abundance” (Jn 17:3; 10:10)’’ marked the end of their 18th plenary assembly and the golden jubilee of its establishment.

The bishops in the resolution also advised African political leaders to address the problems of migrants, refugees and all who are still victims of slavery and human trafficking.

The meeting that started on July 20 and ended on July 28 also tasked the leaders to be accountable to those they were leading.

The bishops said that they would be ready to deepen their collaboration with the political leaders in achieving those demands for Africans.

The association also reminded the political leaders that SECAM was aware that most Africans were confronted with the anguish of their people and that the body would continue to serve as a sign of hope to them.

“The family founded on the union of man and woman remains the first place of evangelization; that is why SECAM has kept insisting on its importance, vocation and nature as ordained by God (cf. Gen. 2:24).’’

The body also promised to commit itself to the pastoral care of migrants and refugees, and to the protection of integral ecology.

The bishops said that children and the youth were crucial in the work of evangelization and needed to be given special attention and quality Christian education to make them effective witnesses to Christ.

“Women have an irreplaceable role and place in the Church and society. Their participation in education and evangelization is indispensable,’’ it said.

SECAM also said that it would continue to strengthen ecumenical communion among the different Christian denominations, and promote interfaith relationship on the continent.

It advised Christian communities to be more attentive to interpersonal relationships and the struggle against miseries among several Africans.

Earlier in the day during the closing mass, the newly elected 1st Vice-President of SECAM, Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha, South Africa, in his sermon advised Africans to be optimistic and have hopeful perceptions about the continent.

“There is what is called Afro Pessimism where everything bad is associated with Africa. As a reaction to this, there is what is called Afro Optimism, which tends to romanticize Africa as the Paradise.

“We must neither be overly pessimistic nor overly optimistic about Africa, but be Afro- realistic.

“Building on the strength of what is good, we can be encouraged to deal with and overcome what is evil,” Sipuka said.

The bishop also advised youths to resist pressures that come from their workplaces, families and the society at large.

“To the young people, keep doing what is good even if you are in the minority because you will not only save yourself but you will also save others as well.

“When you find yourselves in situations that tempt you to compromise, make sure you do what is right.

“Many people are taking the easy road of immediate gratification and self-serving, but when you do what is right, there is hope for the salvation of others as well.

“Be the light of the world and salt of the earth,” he said. (NAN)

_JULY 29, 2019 14:17 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)