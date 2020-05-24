TWO All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and Dr Azeez Adeduntan, have felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr festival marking the end of the Ramadan.

The duo, in their separate statements made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, urged Muslims to pray for an end to the COVID-19.

Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 general election in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Femi Awogboro, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“The holy month of Ramadan presented a unique opportunity for Muslims to support the global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic with fervent prayers to Allah for mercy, ” he said.

He appealed to Muslims not to allow the end of Ramadan deter them from continuing their prayers for the nation for divine intervention for an end to the pandemic.

Adelabu, who prayed for those who died recently, listed them to include Chief Richard Akinjide, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Chief Murtala Adebayo Adetunji, a renowned business mogul and Mr Kehinde Ayoola, the state Commisioner for Environment.

He also urged residents of the state to continue to adhere to all the safety measures to check the spread of COVID-19 as advised by NCDC and other health bodies.

“Precautionary measures like physical distancing, use of face mask when going out, washing of hands and covering of mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing must be strictly adhered to by all,” Adelabu said.

Adeduntan, on his part, also congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan, praying God to accept their supplications.

He also rejoiced with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Soun of Ognomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi and Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akintola.

Adeduntan, a former APC governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections, called on Muslims to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

The founder of Dr Azeez Popoola Adeduntan Foundation admonished Muslims to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan.

Describing peace as essential to the development of any country, he urged citizens to keep praying and working for national unity as the world battles the raging COVID-19.

Adeduntan, the Osi Basorun of Ibadanland, appealed to all to see beyond ethnic and religious differences in the society and abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quran as propagated by Prophet Mohammed.

“Sacrifices you have all made during the holy month of Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty God.

“I enjoin all Muslims and non Muslims to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which included personal sacrifices and self denial,” he said.

