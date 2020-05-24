THE Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has advised the Muslim Ummah to sustain the noble lessons learnt in the Holy Month of Ramadan to outlive the period.

Bagudu gave the advice in his sallah message on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

“These lessons include patience, perseverence, piety, philanthropy and good neighborliness,” he said.

Bagudu also expressed happiness with the development in the fight against coronavirus, adding that the state was winning the war against the dreaded virus.

“Noticeable progress is being made in the fight against the disease and our strategies are different.

“As of today, only five COVID-19 patients remain in the Isolation centre in Birnin Kebbi.

“We must not, however, relent so long as the problem exists elsewhere,” he said.

Bagudu appealed to the people of the state to sustain the current tempo of invaluable support against to fighting the disease.

“You should continue to observe all the measures so far introduced, like social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks and hygiene, among others

“Doing so, is part of the long term management of the pandemic,” he said.

Bagudu said that significant gains had been made under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We hope that this continue to yield a better, stronger and a more resilient nation,” he added.

Bagudu urged the people of the state to take to farming, with a view to allaying the fear that the pandemic would affect food production in the country.

“We should produce more food for local consumption, sale to other parts of Nigeria and for exports,” the governor said.

He congratulated people of the state for witnessing another sallah period even with the pandemic that was ravaging the world.

The governor advised people of the state to continue to remain peaceful and united for a better Kebbi.

NAN

