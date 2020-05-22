SEN. Tayo Alasoadura, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, on Friday urged Muslim faithful to strictly adhere to instructions issued by health professionals on COVID 19 as they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri

The minister’s plea was contained in a statement issued in Akure by his media aide, Mr Dayo Joseph.

Alasoadura also urged Muslims not to be carried away by the celebration, but use the occasion to pray for the end to COVID-19 as well as the security challenges and economic hardship in the country.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful to sustain the lessons of the Ramadan and replicate them in their daily lives for a better society.

The minister, who stressed the need for peace, unity and tolerance among the diverse people of the country, advised Muslim faithful to extend support to the needy.

”I urge the Muslim ummah to continue with the lessons imbibed during Ramadan, especially the values of good neghbourliness, dedication, self-discipline and patriotism exhibited during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

NAN

– May 22, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT /

