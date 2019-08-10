A Muslim group, Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria (DGBN), has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the 2019 Eid-el- Kabir festival and called for peaceful coexistence.

The group, at a press briefing on Friday in Abakaliki, said that peace, unity, religious tolerance and oneness remained the panacea to overcome myriad of challenges facing the nation.

Dr Haroun Aja, the Chairman and Executive Director of DGBN, who briefed journalists, commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Government in tackling security challenges in Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to have faith in God and support efforts of the present administration to reposition the country’s economy and dilapidated infrastructure.

The group while felicitating with Muslim faithful, urged all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper during the celebration as well as imbibe the culture of tolerance and forgiveness.

He also advised Nigerians across social, economic, religious and political divides to imbibe the culture of oneness, the right attitude to life and eschew indiscipline.

Aja said: “We call on Nigerians especially Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace and progress of Nigeria.

“We call on citizens to resist any form of destructive tendencies and behaviour that can harm our unity and peaceful co-existence.

“Nigeria is a great country in Africa, a major player and a critical stakeholder in the global politics and economy; hence every effort must be made to keep her peaceful and secured.

“Let us use this period of festivity to appreciate Almighty Allah for His kindness and mercies to all of us and to embrace peace, love, universal brotherhood of all human race.

“We must embrace dialogue in resolving national crisis to ensure national cohesion and indivisibility of Nigeria as exemplified in the teachings and practices of Prophet Abraham and the Holy Prophet Muhammad,” (NAN)

