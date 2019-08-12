NATIONAL Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Muslims to reflect on the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir festival and pray for the peace, unity and development of the country.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Garba Abari, gave the advice in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Head, Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi.

Abari also urged them to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, sacrifice and tolerance for the development of Nigeria.

He appealed to all Nigerians to continue to live together peacefully, stressing that the country presently required Nigerians to be tolerant of one another.

The NOA boss urged Nigerians to imbibe the attitudes that would encourage good neighbourliness among the diverse people of the country.

“I am confident that if our people respect and support the leadership in the country by being law abiding, promoting tolerance, respecting one another and imbibing attitudes that encourage peaceful co-existence, the country will make progress,” he said.

Abari urged Muslim faithful to extend their hands of fellowship to people of other faiths, in a demonstration of the unity and oneness, stressing, “Nigerians can make only progress when we work together in spite of our diversities.”

The NOA boss congratulated the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

