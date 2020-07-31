BENEDICT Alabi, Osun Deputy Governor, has felicitated with Muslims around the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Alabi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olaniyi Ajibola, said that the festival instilled the spirit of obedience and conviction of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah in every Muslim faithful.

He said that the rare obedience and utmost sacrifice displayed by Prophet Ibrahim should be a guiding principle of every Muslim and many others.

“I heartily rejoice with all Muslims around the world and Osun in particular, as I enjoin every individual to emulate the exemplary attribute of obedience and total submission to the will of Almighty God as prophet Ibrahim exhibited.

“Surely, the present challenge of ravaging pandemic would be a thing of the past if we completely submit everything to our creator and comply with necessary protocols of medical experts to contain the spread of the virus at our various communities,” Alabi said. (NAN)

Jul. 31, 2020

